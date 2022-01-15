Aamir Khan To Turn Producer For Former Wife Kiran Rao's Comeback Film?

Last year in the month of July, superstar Aamir Khan had taken all the fans and the industry fraternity by the shock after he announced separation from his wife Kiran Rao after being married to her for 15 years. Despite their divorce, the couple has continued to maintain an amicable relationship and have also continued to work together on the sets of Laal Singh Chadha. Now the latest buzz is that Aamir has also turned producer for Rao's comeback film which she will be directing 12 years after her last movie Dhobi Ghat.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Kiran Rao has finalized a script after her last directorial debut Dhobi Ghat. The report added that the shooting of the film has begun in Pune on January 8, 2022, and it is touted to be a mass entertainer. The news report mentioned that Aamir Khan loved the script and immediately came on board as a producer for the same.

Talking about the cast of the movie, the report added that it will be starring Qurbaan Hua fame Pratibha Ranta, Jamtara's Sparsh Srivastava and Peshwa Bajirao actress Nitanshi Goel. The publication quoted a source to reveal, "Kiran's next is a massy entertainer. Aamir loved the script when she narrated it to him and instantly agreed to come on board as producer. The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce."

The source went on to say that the screenplay of the Kiran Rao directorial movie will be by Sneha Desai while the film will be penned by Biplab Goswami. The music of the movie will be composed by Ram Sampath with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning down the lyrics. The news report added that the shooting of the movie will continue with the COVID-19 protocols in place till January 20, 2022. After the same, the team of the movie will take some break to resume the shoot again and Rao wishes to finish the shoot by April this year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kira Rao's joint statement which they shared while announcing their separation read as, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."