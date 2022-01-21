Aanand L Rai On Casting Sara Ali Khan In Atrangi Re: The Day I Met Her I Knew She Was The One

With
Atrangi
Re's
'Rinku' Sara
Ali
Khan
delivered
her
career's
finest
performance.
Despite
being
a
young
star
and
only
four
films
old,
Sara
managed
to
take
on
a
complex
character
this
early
in
her
career
and
pulled
it
off
with
aplomb!
Recently,
Aanand
L
Rai
revealed
what
made
him
choose
Sara
for
the
role
of
Rinku.
He
said,
"The
day
I
met
Sara
I
knew
she
was
the
one.
We
knew
it
was
a
very
difficult
casting
because
we
needed
an
actor
who
is
very
young
with
that
natural
innocence.
But
at
the
same
time
she
had
to
have
the
restlessness
and
then
understand
the
complexity
of
the
character.
This
is
very
rare
to
get
in
one
actor.
To
have
the
innocence
and
still
have
the
maturity
to
understand
the
character."
He
further
added
on
how
Sara
boasts
of
carrying
the
emotions
of
maturity
and
innocence
with
utter
ease,
which
made
her
the
first
choice
for
Rinku.
Sara
and
Aanand
L
Rai
share
a
great
camaraderie
off
screen
and
have
praised
each
other
in
the
past.
The
actress
has
always
said
believing
in
Aanand
L
Rai's
conviction
of
Rinku
and
went
all
guns
blazing
with
it.
On
the
other
hand,
Sara
is
currently
shooting
in
Indore
for
Lakshaman
Utekar's
next
alongside
Vicky
Kaushal.