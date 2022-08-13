Aanand L Rai On Raksha Bandhan Being Called Regressive: That Means There Is Time To Correct Our Society

Last Thursday, two films - Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha arrived in theatres and unfortunately, both film failed to receive positive response from audience. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when filmmaker Aanand L Rai was asked about Raksha Bandhan being called a regressive film, here's what he said...

He told News18, "You can't ignore this. I know, we should be very progressive, we are in many ways. But there are many things that need to be taken care of and you can't shut your eyes off. Not talking about it will not give you a solution."

He further said that as a maker, he cannot write articles or make documentaries, but he can express himself through his films.

"So, if you feel there is something regressive about this, that means there is time to correct our society," averred Rai.

He further said that he can say that we are the best in the world, but questioned if we really are we.

"We are trying our best. This thing of us (the actors and filmmaker) coming together and telling you a story like Raksha Bandhan where you feel there is something regressive, that means our intention was just to take the focus there. Let's not ignore it, let's deal with it. So next time when I make a film, you'll not find that kind of regression," concluded Rai.

Raksha Bandhan features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur in the lead roles.