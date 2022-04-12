Aanchal Gupta Gets Nostalgic Remembering The Dance With Joy 2019

Aanchal Gupta, the founder and creator of Arts in Motion, feels nostalgic remembering the Dance with Joy 2019. Dance with Joy 2019 was held in support of mental health awareness. In association with the Podar foundation, the aim was to heal individuals coping with depression & other forms of mental health, through music & dance. It focused on creating an awareness of the cause, for those who are unknowingly fighting it, or are afraid to come forward & admit their battles & seek help.

Supported by actor Jim Sarbh, Shiamak Davar, & lots more, the clear message sent out was that mental health is as important as physical well-being. The show also saw a wide range of performances by students, artists & celebs alike, everything from Bollywood to Bboying to Belly Dance.

Dance with Joy every year, is a reminder to Aanchal Gupta & her team that life is a celebration, no matter what, & that one must count our blessings as there is ALWAYS something to be grateful for! It also marks, every year, the anniversary of Arts in Motion & is therefore particularly overwhelming for her, as it is a testimony to her hard work over the years!

ARTS IN MOTION, a one-stop-address for Dance, Fitness, Theatre & Music classes, workshops & culture related activities. DANCE WITH JOY'19, the dance show with a wide variety of Indian & International dance forms, was an explosive display of extraordinary expertise by the students of the Academy Arts in Motion, a dance show personifying celebration of life through dance. She concludes, "Let's dance, Let's heal the world."