Aaradhya Bachchan Exchanges Pleasantries With Eva Longoria's Son In An Inside Video From Cannes Film Festival

For Indians, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance is the highlight of Cannes Film Festival. From the last two decades, Aishwarya has been representing India at the prestigious film festival and every year, her red carpet looks become the talk of the town. Just like every year, (barring the last two years) Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival yesterday (May 18, 2022) and left netizens in awe of her glamorous appearance.

She was also seen striking a pose with her old friend Eva Longoria and now, a video of Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan interacting with Eva Longoria's son Santiago Enrique Bastón is going viral on social media.

In the video, Aaradhya is seen exchanging pleasantries with Santiago on a video call, while Aishwarya and Abhishek smilingly look at the boy.

Click on this link to check out the video: Aaradhya and Eva Longoria's son exchange pleasantries

Aaradhya is seen telling Santiago her name while Aishwarya asks him, "What's your name, handsome?" to which Eva's son is heard responding with his name.

The video is everything cute and we are so happy to see all the three Bachchans in the same frame.

In the video, Aaradhya is seen donning a cute red dress while Aishwarya Rai looks glamorous in a shimmery pink outfit.

We cannot wait for the second look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.