Aaradhya Bachchan's Viral Republic Day Video Will Prove That She Is A Star In The Making Like Her Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is inevitably one of the most adored star kids on the block. While her parents often share some lovely pictures with her on their social media handles, recently some videos of the kiddo have been going viral on the internet and have been impressing the netizens at large. These videos are mostly part of her school functions and recently a video of her Republic Day celebration has also been going viral on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan who is currently a student of standard 4 in Dhirubhai Ambani International School can be seen doing a performance for the virtual Republic Day event at her school. The kiddo can be seen sporting a white traditional attire along with an orange Dupatta standing against the backdrop of the Indian National Flag. She can be seen performing in patriotic songs like 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' and 'Yahaan Wahaan Sara Jahaan.'

She can be seen performing in the songs with utmost confidence and grace. Aaradhya Bachchan nails her expressions with the songs perfect and no wonder, the kiddo is already a star in the making. Check out the video that was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram.

Earlier on the occasion of Christmas, a video of Aaradhya Bachchan had gone viral wherein she can be seen playing Secret Santa who is urging people to give some gifts to those who are needy. She could be seen wearing a red dress and a Santa hat along with adorning a festoon around her neck. Aaradhya could then be seen saying, "While 'tis the season to be jolly, it is also time to think about giving, giving without any expectation of receiving anything in return whatsoever or even being thanked. The spirit of Christmas lies in being a secret Santa throughout the year. Can we be a secret Santa even when it isn't Christmas? Think about it." Take a look at her video.

Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday was celebrated by her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with much fanfare on November 16 last year. The lovely family celebrated the occasion in the Maldives. Abhishek and Aishwarya had also shared beautiful pictures with their daughters from the event.