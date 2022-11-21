Aaradhya Bachchan Twins With Parents Aishwarya & Abhishek At Her Birthday Bash; Jaya Bachchan All Smiles

Star couple of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hosted an intimate birthday party for their lovely daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years-old on November 18, and to celebrate this beautiful occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek held a birthday bash for their little girl at their home on Sunday (November 20).

The family was joined by close friends and family members in wishing the child. Aaradhya's grandfather, actor Amitabh Bachchan, was not a part of the celebrations. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai's mother, Brindya Rai, made a rare appearance at Aaradhya's birthday bash, while her lovely dadi Jaya Bachchan, was also in attendance.

Have a look at the pictures from Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party below:-

Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday was celebrated with much pomp and fervor. The photos from Aaradhya's birthday celebrations are going viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen smiling and cutting the cake. Another photo shows Abhishek kissing Aishwarya on her forehead. A video shared from the party shows everybody present at the countdown as Aaradhya cuts the cake while Jaya flashes her million-dollar smile.

Check out the video here:-

Aaradhya's happiness says it all!!😍

From Aaradhya's 11th B'day Celebration last night!!✨

This video truly made my day❤️ #AaradhyaBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan @xiu_29 pic.twitter.com/18Gu42pSkP — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) November 20, 2022

Later, after the party got over, paparazzis captured Genelia Deshmukh along with kids Riaan and Rahyl to their homes. Bunty Walia and his wife, Sonali Bendre, among other celebrities, were also spotted at the party.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya are often spotted together at their public outings, shelling out major mother-daughter goals. And they managed to look their best for the bash as well. The Bachchans opted for cool outfits for the occasion. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing an oversized white shirt, which she paired with black tights and sneakers. The actress picked her regular open hairdo.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, wore a white sweatshirt, beige pants, and white sneakers, along with a blue cap and a pair of glasses. While Aaradhya Bachchan was seen wearing a white frock and a headband. Brindya was draped in a green sari, while Jaya Bachchan picked a dark blue dress for her granddaughter's birthday bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account moments after Aaradhya turned 11 and shared a note for her cute daughter. Sharing a picture of herself and Aaradhya kissing each other, Aishwarya wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA, followed by a bunch of red hearts on my face and kiss emoticons.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after dating each other for some time, tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.