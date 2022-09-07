Aashiqui 3 Makers Clarify Rumours Of Jennifer Winget Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be joining hands with director Anurag Basu for the much-anticipated film Aashiqui 3. As soon as this news broke on the internet, fans started speculating as to who would be roped in to play Kartik's love interest in this romantic drama.

One name who garnered a lot of attention was that of popular TV actress Jennifer Winget. Rumours started brewing that the Beyhadh star has been cast opposite Kartik.

Amid these casting speculations, the spokesperson of producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series who is bankrolling Aashiqui 3, rubbished these reports and clarified that they are yet to finalise the female lead opposite Kartik.

The statement read, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible."

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She has many successful TV soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to her credit. She was recently seen in the ALT Balaji web series Code M Season 2.

Jennifer worked as a child artist in Bollywood films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, to name a few. She also starred in Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2003 film Kuch Na Kaho before she landed her big break on television with Ekta Kapoor's show Kaarthika.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan recently delivered one of Bollywood's highest grossing film of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Aashiqui 3, he has an interesting lineup of movies which include Shehzada, Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and Kabir Khan's next.