Aayush Sharma Reacts On Salman Khan's Family Not Being Invited To Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma recently spoke about Salman's family not being invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was rumoured to be dating Salman a few years ago before they parted ways. However, Katrina shares a very close bond with the actor and his family even now so fans were surprised to see them excluded from her guest list. The actress had invited only a few people from the industry namely Kabir Khan and his wife, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Sharwari Wagh and a few others. Now, Aayush has reacted to the same in his recent interview.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Aayush Sharma said, "For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It's the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It's her and Vicky's big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that's about it."

Aayush Sharma On Loveyatri Failure: My Calibre As An Actor Was Questioned

The Loveyatri actor furthermore added that he and all the family members of Salman Khan are happy for Katrina Kaif to have found love and enjoy marital bliss with Vicky Kaushal. Aayush Sharma said, "Katrina is always going to be close to us as a family and we are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that is the most beautiful thing we can wish for our family, friends, colleagues, that everybody finds their centre and their happiness."

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim Tops IMDB Charts With 7.7 Ratings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 last year in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple shared their delightful wedding pictures soon after the ceremony, sending social media into a tizzy. The newlyweds have moved into their new home after their marriage and also celebrated their first Lohri together.

Talking about Aayush Sharma, the actor was recently seen in the movie, Antim: The Final Truth. The actor appeared alongside Salman Khan in the same. The movie was helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and marked the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana.