Aayush Sharma Says People Told Him That He Reminded Them Of Salman Khan From Early 90s After LoveYatri Release

It's known to all that Aayush Sharma has been groomed by his superstar-brother-in-law Salman Khan. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sharma recalled that many people had told him that he reminded them of Salman from the early 90s and rather than being happy, he was a bit worried.

He told Times Of India, "I remember when I was shooting for my first film LoveYatri, people told me that I reminded them of Salman bhai from the early 90s and thought that I took it as a compliment. However, I wondered whether it came across as I was aping him because that was not the case."

He further said that he believes that being original is the only way he can leave a mark. He went on to add that it's just that his inherent training and mindset towards the craft is similar to Salman Khan, as he has been groomed by the latter.

Speaking about Salman, the Antim: The Final Truth actor further said that he is a superstar and leaves his mark on every scene he performs. People have accepted him because he is honest about his craft. Aayush further said that he has to find that kind of honesty in his own work.

When asked if Salman has given him any advice related to acting, he said, "He keeps pushing the boundaries every day. He always says, 'Keep training till Thursday. When the movie releases on Friday, irrespective of it being a hit or a flop, there is no party on Saturday. Go back to work again'. The only thing people notice is progression."

He concluded by saying that he is still a 'work-in-progress' student.