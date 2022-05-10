Aayush Sharma Slams Death Rumours Of His Grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram; Says 'He Is Fighting Back Bravely'

Recently, there were reports floating in the media that Aayush Sharma's grandfather and veteran politician Pandit Sukh Ram who was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering a brain stroke, has passed away. Later, Aayush took to social media to issue a statement and quashed these rumours.

The LoveYatri actor stated in his Instagram note that his grandfather is fighting the tough battle bravely. He urged the media to refrain from publishing false news regarding his ailing grandfather, and requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

Aayush's statement read, "My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers."

According to reports, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was airlifted from Mandi to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi after his health started deteriorated on Friday.

With regards to work, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Aayush and Salman had previously worked together in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth.