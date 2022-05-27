Abhay Deol Reveals Dibakar Banerjee Wanted Him To Grab Eyeballs With Negative False Stories For Shanghai

Abhay Deol is one of the few celebrities who doesn't mince his words or shy away from speaking his mind. In his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, he reacted to allegations that he is lazy and difficult to work him.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor claimed Dibakar Banerjee who directed him in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Shanghai wanted to publish false negative stories about him to keep him in the limelight.

Abhay told Film Companion, "Dibakar literally told me, 'We're going to put some false negative stories because that gets more eyeballs'. And then they got a journalist who I had a contentious relationship with, so he put negative stories about me only! So, I got very upset with Dibakar, and now those stories are out, and they're completely false, and I'm taking names and giving you."

He further added, "I can't defend myself, but I will say, in my defence, people have an agenda and I've been gaslit... I would just say, don't believe everything you hear. It's sad, the vocal ones are the ones that get printed, and if it's repeated enough times, it becomes the truth. That doesn't mean it is."

Previously in an interview, Abhay had accused director Anurag Kashyap of gaslighting him after the latter had said on record that Deol is very difficult to work with on their film Dev.D. While speaking to Film Companion, Abhay repeated his comment and said that the filmmaker in question 'has an agenda of his own'.

Abhay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jungle Cry.