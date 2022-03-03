abhimanyu-dassani-on-receiving-the-biggest-compliment-for-meenakshi-sundareshwar

Recently, actor Abhimanyu Dassani bagged a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his work in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, wherein he was paired opposite Sanya Malhotra. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Abhimanyu opened up about receiving the biggest compliment from actor R Madhavan.

He told ETimes, "The biggest compliment I received for 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' was from R Madhavan sir. A lot of people found similarities between my character and him. After watching the movie, he tweeted about it and said that he loved the film."

Abhimanyu further said that he has grown up watching him, he is a huge fan of him. He further said that the makers of Meenakshi Sundareshwar have to put some reference points of the character, of the person being like Madhavan.

Dassani said that he is grateful that Madhavan noticed it and appreciated it. It was deeply humbling and encouraging at the same time for him.

In the same interview, he opened up about winning a Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said, "It was extremely surprising. It was extra special because the day I received the award was my grandfather's birthday. I am also very proud of the team that worked hard towards the film. It is the only reason why my character got an opportunity to shine."

He further said that his parents are extremely happy and proud of him.

"I have bagged two awards for two films. I believe that everything that we do, at the core, we just want our parents to be proud of us. Giving them this joy is the most important thing for me," said the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor.

With respect to work, Abhimanyu will next be seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia