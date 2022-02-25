Abhimanyu Dassani Says His Parents Were Worried When He Chose Acting As Profession, 'I Was Rebellious'

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani who made an impressive debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018, recalls telling his parents about his inclination towards acting and his decision left them worried about him.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Abhimanyu revealed that even though his mother Bhagyashree is an actress, she was not pleased with the idea of her son making an entry into Bollywood, as she knows how cruel the industry is!

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Abhimanyu Dassani: At The End Of The Day, I Want My Mother To Be Proud Of Me

He told Hindustan Times, "They were very worried. Now that I am older, I can understand their fears of letting their child enter this industry. Now I have experienced a lot of things. I'm glad they tried to put that sense into me. They used all the tactics in the book one by one. But I was very adamant and headstrong, how young adults are at that age. I always wanted to prove myself and this was the opportunity to do that because it was something they didn't necessarily want me to do at that time. And I was rebellious. Maybe if they had supported me at that time, I wouldn't have been the person I am today."

Abhimanyu Dassani On His Film Releases Being Stuck Due To Pandemic: Why Focus On Things You Can't Change?

Abhimanyu was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and recently, he won a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for his role in the film.

Speaking about the same, he said that his work was done when he finished shooting of the film. After that, whatever comes, he takes it as a surprise gift. He further said that he is really happy for the whole crew, because everyone put in a lot of effort and passion.

"Their labour of love getting this kind of appreciation means a lot to me. It's only because they do their job so well that it gives me a chance to shine," added Dassani.