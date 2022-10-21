Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Trolled For Their Outfits At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Thursday (October 20, 2022). The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the designer's house.

Aishwarya opted for a pink sharara dress for the party. On the other hand, her better-half Abhishek wore a bright red kurta with blue and silver coloured details on it. While the power couple always grab eyeballs for their style statement, it looks like this time, the netizens were not impressed with their looks.

A paparazzi took to his Instagram handle to post a video which shows Abhishek and Aishwarya stepping out of their car parked outside Manish Malhotra's residence. We then see the couple stopping to pose for the shutterbugs and then step towards Manish's house.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to give a thumbs down to Abhishek and Aishwarya's festive look.

An Instagram user wrote, "In logo k paas stylists hone k bawajood. Itna paisa hone k bawajood itne ghatiya kapde pehene hai. Aishwarya's clothes are still better. But Abhishek ne itna wahiyaat red kyu pehna Hai." Another one wrote, "Boring ashwarya needs a good stylist I must say aik jasay hairstyles ik jasi dresses." "I love Aishwarya so much.... But she needs stylist," read another comment.

Have a look at the video

With respect to work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I alongside Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's last release was Dasvi co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.