Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 15 Years Of Guru, Fans Hail The Movie As A 'Masterpiece'

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer Guru is touted to be one of the actor's best works from his versatile filmography. Right from his performance as 'Guru Bhai' to Mani Ratnam's direction and AR Rahman's music, the movie is still adored by many cinema enthusiasts. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Abhishek's reel wife in the movie. The plot narrated the story of a fiery village lad who goes on to become one of the most successful businessmen in the country. As the 2007 film ticks 15 years today (January 12), Abhishek took to his social media handle to celebrate this milestone of the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan shared one of his iconic dialogues from Guru. The video has The Big Bull actor as 'Guru Bhai' saying the dialogues in Hindi that said, "When people start talking against you, understand that you're being successful." The video then shows a montage poster of the movie featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor captioned the same stating, "15 years! Time flies." Take a look at his post.

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh also poured in some love on the post. He stated, "One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon." The actor's The Big Bull co-star Nikita Dutta further commented stating, "Nothing beats this." Fans also started praising the movie Guru wherein a user wrote, "This movie is just wow." Another netizen recalled a famous dialogue from the movie stating, "Main Khud Public Hoon." A fan also wrote, "It was your masterpiece." Several other netizens hailed the film as their favourite of all times.

Talking about the film, it also starred Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Manoj Joshi, Roshan Seth and others in pivotal roles. It also had a cameo dance number by Mallika Sherawat in the song 'Maiya Maiya'. It received several award nominations in various categories wherein AR Rahman went on to win the Filmfare Award for the Best Music Director. The movie was rumoured to be a biopic on renowned businessman Dhirubhai Ambani. Guru was also premiered at the Tous Les Cinemas du Monde (World Cinema) section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.