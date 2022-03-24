Abhishek Bachchan: I Have Never Been Comfortable Saying That I Have Done A Great Job

Ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Dasvi got unveiled on YouTube, Abhishek Bachchan is being lauded on social media. After watching the trailer, many netizens commented that Abhishek is an underrated actor, and if one wants to see his potential then, one should offer him good script. Many netizens felt that with the release Dasvi, Abhishek will shush up many naysayers.

Among all the praise, in his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Abhishek said that his job is to entertain. He also reacted to his comment about being 'borderline apologetic' about his work and said that he wants his film speak for itself.

"As an actor, I feel awkward because I have done my job and I would want the film to speak for itself. It feels fake at times. But I realised about it and we all have worked really hard and made a good film. And I have no shame in saying that I say it with great pride that Dasvi is a good clean hearted family film," said Bachchan.

While many actors go to great lengths to promote their films, Abhishek does not come under the same category.

Speaking about the same, he said, "It is just a personality trait. I have never been comfortable saying that I have done a great job."

He further said that he has also realised that today's generation is about a certain amount of display. There are things like OOTD (outfit of the day) and other acronyms, but it doesn't come naturally to him.

He said, "My work is in front of the camera where I'm completely free, at home and at ease. I understand. The generation is changing. And it's necessary. To what extent it's necessary is debatable. Also, I'm a believer at the end of the day, it's what's happening on screen that matters the most. You can be the world's greatest influencer with a maximum number of followers, but if you're not doing a good job in your film, the audience don't care."