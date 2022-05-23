Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Demise Of Suit Stylist Akbar Shahpurwala; 'He Stitched My First Suit As A Baby'

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to social media to mourn the passing away of famous suit stylist Akbar Shapurwala. The actor posted a lengthy note in which he recalled how the late designer stitched his and his superstar-father Amitabh Bachchan's clothes with a lot of love and blessings. Jr Bachchan even revealed that Shapurwala had made his first ever suit as a kid.

Abhishek posted a picture of his label on one of his suits and wrote, "Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father's costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee's premiere."

Recalling the late designer's words to him, the Breathe: Into The Shadows actor continued, "If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that "cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it's an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings. To me, he was the best suit maker in the world!"

Abhishek also revealed how he would be paying his respects to him and added, "I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace."

A few celebrities dropped condolence messages on Abhishek's post. The actor's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Many memories. May he rest in peace." Karan Johar commented, "I remember him so fondly." Bobby Deol, Nimrat Kaur and Manish Malhotra also remembered him.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also condoled Shahpurwala's death in his blog. He wrote, "Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning. I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace."

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, the actor was last seen in Tushar Jalota's Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.