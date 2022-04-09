Abhishek Bachchan On Aaradhya's Photos Going Viral: My Wife Had Told Me About It When She Was Younger

Not just celebrities, even their kids cannot escape the paparazzi. Speaking about one such star kid is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya. Be it from her activities in school or her outings with her parents, the little one's pictures go viral in no time.

Abhishek Bachchan in his new interview with a leading publication, reacted to the pictures of his daughter circulating on the internet.

The actor told Indian Express, "You'll shoot her whenever she steps out of the house. It is what it is. There is no point analysing it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well. Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don't take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it is going to happen any which ways, so we got to accept it."

In the same interview, he also talked about whether his father calling him his 'real utradhikaari' puts put any pressure on him, socially and professionally.

"Of course it does. This was his reaction to Dasvi. I have never talked about the pressures actually because I don't think about it. If you think about it, you'd waste the energy you should instead be channelizing in doing a good job. At the end of the day, that's all that counts. I just concentrate on the task at hand. The pressure and all you have to deal with. Nothing you can do is going to change that. So, use that energy to do a better job," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Friday (April 9). The social satire also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.