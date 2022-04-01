Abhishek Bachchan Praises The Kashmir Files; 'If A Film Does Good Business, It Has To Be A Good Film'

Abhishek Bachchan in his recent interview with a leading daily, shared his opinion on the success of Vivek Agnihotri's recent release, The Kashmir Files which has taken the box office by storm.

While speaking with Times Now Navbharat, Abhishek responded to a question about politics and films and referred to The Kashmir Files and said that if the movie wasn't good, it wouldn't have worked at the ticket.

The actor explained, "You were talking about The Kashmir Files. The genesis of it is what- we have been discussing that for two-three days. Whatever you say, you want to politicise it, you want to communalise it, that is your freedom of speech and opinion. But if the film wasn't good, it wouldn't have worked. There is no other reason why it's working. You can take out a lot of other meanings and ripple effects. The foundation is that it has to be a good film."

Abhishek futher clarified that his opinion isn't based on personal experience since he hasn't watched the film but from the interactions with others.

"Again, it's not my place to say because I haven't seen the film. But I've not met anybody who said it's a bad film. That is the only truth of cinema. If a film does good business, it has to be a good film," the Bob Biswas star said.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a part of Abhishek's interview on his Twitter handle and posted, "Thank you @juniorbachchan for your graciousness." In response, the actor wrote "Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes."

In the last few weeks, many Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam and others have lauded the film's success.