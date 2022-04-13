Abhishek Bachchan Reveals His Parents Didn't Allow Him To Ride Bikes Before Dhoom; 'John Abraham Taught Me'

When Yash Raj Films' Dhoom released in 2004, it took the nation by storm. Besides John Abraham's ultra-stylish negative act and Abhishek Bachchan-Uday Chopra's fun-filled bromance, the audience couldn't get enough on the cool stunts and chase sequences involving bikes.

Abhishek Bachchan in his new interview with Mashable India, walked down the memory lane and revealed that it was his co-star John Abraham who taught him how to ride a bike when they were shooting for the film. He confessed that his parents never allowed him to ride one before that as they were scared.

The Dasvi actor said, "I didn't know how to ride a bike. I'd ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride."

He continued, "John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said 'baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that."

Abhishek further told the portal that while he learnt how to ride a bike from John, Uday Chopra who essayed the role of a bike racer turned police officer, went to England to train with some professional riders.

Helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom revolves around a cop who with the help of a mechanic, sets out to nab a mysterious gang of bike riders on a robbing spree. The action thriller was a major commercial success at the box office.