Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Wife Aishwarya Rai Helped Him In Dealing With Negative Comments And Trolls

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been a strong pillar of support for each other ever since they tied the knot in 2007. In a recent interview with a news agency, Abhishek revealed that he got the best advice from his wife Aishwarya when it comes to handling mean comments and trolls.

The Bob Biswas actor told ANI, "My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity."

Talking about how he handles failures, Abhishek shared, "You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson."

Recently, post the release of the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi, his superstar-actor Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his blog to pen a post in which he elaborated on how proud he felt of Abhishek and wrote that the greatest joy for a father is to witness the achievements of his children. Announcing Abhishek as his 'uttaradhikari', Big B had slammed his detractors who criticize and ridicule him.

Speaking about Dasvi, the Tushar Jalota directorial also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The movie is slated to release on April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinema.