'Mujhe Ye Sab Nahi Dekhna': Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Jaya Bachchan Refused To Watch 'Breathe'

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Dasvi, is all set to entertain fans with the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The Amazon Prime Video series also features Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles and is slated to premiere on November 9.

While the whole Bachchan family is looking forward to the release of Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek recently revealed that his mother Jaya Bachchan has refused to watch it. Yes, you read that right!

However, there's nothing controversial here. In a recent interview, the Bunty Aur Babli star revealed that Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Breathe as she doesn't like violence. He added that Jaya's decision proves that the much-awaited web series is a good thriller.

Revealing the same at the India Today Conclave, Abhishek stated, "The true testimony that we have made a good thriller is that my mother refuses to watch it. She was like 'nahi mujhe ye sab nahi dekhna hai (I do not want to watch all this), she gets scared. My family will wait till midnight of November 8 to watch it, barring my mother. My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens."

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, binged-watched the first season and is biased according to Abhishek. He also stated that Big B's criticism matters a lot.

Talking about Big B's excitement for the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows, Abhishek added, "We've been busy promoting and he (Amitabh) gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited."

For the unversed, Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia and Ivana Kaur are also a part of it.

The original series is co-created by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, Arshad Syed, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

After taking a small break from acting, Abhishek made his comeback with Anurag Kashyap's 2018 release Manmarziyaan co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Since then, the actor has been earning accolades for doing diverse projects including Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Abhishek will be able to win hearts with Breathe: Into The Shadows once again or not.