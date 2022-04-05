Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Best Advice He Got From Wife Aishwarya Rai; 'Check Your Zipper'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who always drop major relationship goals for us. Besides sticking toward through thick and thin, Abhishek has often mentioned how his better-half is also his close pal who helps him in his work as well.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Abhishek opened up on the best practical advice he has received from his actress-wife Aishwarya. The Guru actor revealed that Aishwarya once told him, "Check your zip and your teeth," adding that it's a brilliant advice.

He was further all praise for Aishwarya and added, "Her dedication towards Aaradhya, I don't think I can say enough. Thanks to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do."

On being asked if he is the kind of father who helps Aaradhya with her homework, the actor said, "No, I tried once or twice but that's completely Aishwarya. She is an unbelievable mother for her dedication to Aaradhya. I don't get to say that enough, but due to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do."

The actor also revealed to the portal if Aaradhya's friends are star-struck whenever they are in the Bachchan house. Calling his daughter's friends pretty chilled out, he continued, "This generation is pretty cool. Her mother has brought her up to be a normal kid. We have a normal life, we do normal things. So, there's never that whole packaging."

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Tushar Jalota's Dasvi which also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.