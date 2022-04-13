Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Was Under A Lot Of Pressure While Filming Refugee

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with JP Dutta's Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2000. In a new interview with an entertainment portal, Abhishek recalled his experience of shooting for this cross border love story.

The actor admitted that he was under a lot of pressure when he began shooting for this flick because of the immense popularity of his superstar-father Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor recalled how people from nearby villages arrived in tractors on the film's sets to watch 'Amitabh Bachchan's son' filming his first scene. He also added that the entire star cast had also come to watch perform, which made him panic and worry that they are going to tell his dad about his poor performance.

While speaking with Mashable India, Abhishek was asked if there was an added pressure on him when he was filming his debut movie.

To this, he replied, "Initially yes, to be very honest. Initially, it was like what will people say, what will people think. I remember that I was shooting for Refugee, my first film, and it was my first shot. Aur dher saare log aa gaye the dekhne ke liye kyunki sunne mein aaya tha ki Bachchan ka beta jo hai wo shooting kar raha hai (Many people had come to the sets to see me film after hearing that (Amitabh) Bachchan's son is shooting). People from nearby villages came filled in tractors. The whole star cast, Anupam (Kher) uncle was in the picture, and he was also one of my acting teachers and I knew him from my childhood so he also came. Kareena (Kapoor), Kulbhushan (Kharbanda) ji, Padmini Kapila ji were in the scene. Reena Roy and all the other actors in the star cast came thinking 'arey bacche ka pehla shot hai, dekhte hain kya karta hai (It's his first shot, let's see how he does)'."

He further added, "Aur main ekdam baukhla gaya tha (And I became completely flustered). I messed up my scene several times. I just panicked. I started thinking ki ye log abhi hotel jaayenge, PCO mein ghuske phone karenge, dad ko bolenge 'Ek dum bakwas hai, isko picture se nikal do aur isko kahi aur laga do kaam pe (I thought these people will go to hotel and call up my father and tell him that I am very bad and kick me out of the film).' Then I started thinking 'Oh they've all come to see Mr Bachchan's son and I am going to be such an epic failure, disappointment."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the social satire Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.