Abhishek Bachchan Says He Doesn't Believe In The Term 'Pan-Indian Films'; 'Good Film Works, Bad Film Doesn't'

The stupendous success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise brought back the trend of pan-India movies as the lines between Hindi mainstream and regional cinema slowly started blurring. In recent times, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 emerged as major blockbusters at the box office with a huge chunk of their box office collection coming from the Hindi-speaking belt.

This has sparked a discussion on social media with some people opinionating that the Hindi Film Industry needs to buckle up and focus more on catering to a larger section of audience. However, Abhishek Bachchan has a different take on this topic.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, while talking about pan-India films, the Dasvi actor said that he wants to stay clear of such classifications, adding that it's a wonderful period for the film industry.

Abhishek said, "I have never been the one to classify films in that sense. A good film works, a bad film doesn't. It is as simple as that."

The actor emphasised that interesting content is being made in all industries and told the tabloid, "Unfortunately, you have forgotten Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, which did pretty well. I think at the end of the day, you know, are you able to engage the audience and entertain them? That is all they are asking for - to be entertained."

On being asked if the success of films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 has brought the era of larger-than-life heroes and spectacle cinema back, the actor said, "I don't know if it is a comeback of a certain type of cinema or not. But like I said, good films work and bad films won't. I am so happy that these films are doing so well. I am happy that the theaters are experiencing houseful times. It is wonderful period for the film industry."

The actor went on to say that he doesn't understand what the term 'pan-India' means. "I don't believe in this term. What does that even mean? Do we use this for any other industry? Not at all. We are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in," Abhishek told the daily.

He further said that it's unfair to say that Bollywood is lacking in terms of content, given the many south remakes that Hindi Film Industry is churning out. He said that it's not fair to label any film industry as we might work in different languages, but we all are a part of the Indian Film Industry. He said that the phenomenon of remaking Hindi and other language films have always existed and that there has always been an exchange of content. Abhishek called remaking films a 'choice'

Speaking about the success of south films, the Guru star added, "I understand why you might ask it because currently these films (KGF 2, Pushpa and RRR) are doing so well. But they have always done well. Our films have done well in South. It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn't happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator. So, I don't agree with that."

With respect to movies, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Tushar Jalota's satirical comedy Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.