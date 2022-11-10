Abhishek Bachchan Says He Would Love To Work With Dad Amitabh Bachchan; 'It's Long Overdue'

Abhishek Bachchan in his latest interview with a news portal, was asked about his plans to team up with his megaster-father Amitabh Bachchan. The duo have previously shared screen space in movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and Sarkar.

Their last outing, Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar released in cinema halls in 2009. Since then, the father-son duo haven't worked together on screen. In a recent interaction, Abhishek was asked if a project featuring him and his father is on the cards.

In response, Abhishek told the news portal, "I'd love that. I'd love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together which released in 2009 so it's long overdue. I'd love to do another film with him."

On being asked if they had been offered any movies together that didn't work out, the Guru actor said, "I don't think it's nice to talk about films that didn't work out. It's disrespectful to the makers."

He also added that he is keen to work with Big B as he gets to learn a lot from him.

Previously, while speaking at India Today Conclave 2022 in Mumbai, Abhishek recalled what his father told him about bad performers and how the audience does not care what is happening with them behind-the-scenes, but only about what they can project on screen.

He said, "When I was starting my career, my father once famously told me and I had a similar question about what one should be doing. He told me, 'There are no subtitles saying, please excuse bad performers because he was having a bad day.' The audience doesn't care. At the end of the day, you have to disconvince them of the emotion that you are trying to convince them of at that point in time."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan is currently garnering praise for his performance in his latest release, Breathe: Into The Shadows 2. He also has R Balki's Ghoomer and the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai which is slated to release this Friday (November 11).