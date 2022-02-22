Abhishek Kapoor On Not Casting Big Stars In Kai Po Che: It Would've Been A Nightmare To Handle Three Big Stars

It's been nine years since Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, released in theatres. Made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore, the film earned Rs 80 Crore and won millions of hearts because of the actors' convincing act and brilliant cinematography.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, when director Abhishek was asked why he refrained from casting big names in Kai Po Che, he said that he tried to have big names initially, but the film wasn't written in that way. It was about friendship, where all characters were equals.

He further said, "It would have been a nightmare to handle three big stars. The next logical step was to find new people. And I'd already done that with Rock On, as Farhan (Akhtar) was also starting off then. I had a good sense of working with new people as long as I felt the connection with them."

He further lauded casting director Mukesh Chhabra for bringing Sushant, Rao and Sadh on board for the film, because their vibe looked so raw and real on the silver screen.

He said that he was searching for the vibe that the trio shared on the sets, and they looked like they were friends.

He further added, "The way they interacted convinced me that they had the chemistry. That's what method acting is. Even off screen, they were constantly maintaining the energy between each other and that manifested on screen too. We cast all three of them together. You see their journey today, and then imagine how it would've been for me having all three of them on my set."