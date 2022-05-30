Ace Makeup Artist Sandeep Molugu Turns Into A Ted Speaker After His Grand Session At TEDxVBIT Season 4

Isn't it overwhelming when people want to listen to your journey and learn from your experience? Ask Sandeep Molugu, aka Sandy artist, who recently turned into a Ted speaker.

This excellent makeup artist recently made it to the stage of TEDxVBIT season 4. And why? Sandeep is truly held as an inspiration by people across the seas, and experiencing his journey through his narration was the best way to know his story. Moreover, he has also spoken about the stereotypical mindset of people regarding male makeup artists.

Sharing his experience of the first Ted talk, Sandeep Molugu said, "I bagged another valuable day in my life! I delivered my very first Tedtalk at @tedxvbit VBIT college & am very grateful to them for providing me with this opportunity."

Sandeep Molugu further went on to add, "Being able to share my story on a platform like that was extremely important to me because I wish to encourage all upcoming makeup artists, male or female, to reach the zenith & deliver the best form of makeup as an art. I am honoured that my talent & effort were recognised & supported by the industry & so many people even outside it that it enabled me to speak on such a vital topic of "Shatter The Filter." Thank you all, still relieving the fulfilling moment every second!"

This Hyderabad-based makeup artist is known for his par excellence mastery of puttering with beauty products. Sandeep Molugu's skill and craft are quintessential of perfection! Don't believe the words... look at his art by yourself. He was recently a makeup artist for one of the highest-paid B-Town actresses, Deepika Padukone.

Sandeep is the beloved stylist and top makeup artist for many South Indian actresses. He is a household name in the South film industry when it comes to makeup. His illuminating work profile includes the names of celebrities like Upasana Kamineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Allu Arjun, Manushi Chhillar, Priya Anand, Regina Cassandra, Catherine Tresa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Devarakonda, Namrata Shrirodkar, Avika Gor, Sushanth A, Shobhita Dhulipala, etc.

Sandeep Molugu has also worked with labels like Anushree Reddy. He has been inclined towards makeup since his childhood. The artist recently celebrated 10 years of his foray into the glamourous industry. He has come out as a leading name when it comes to makeup and styling. On his website, Sandeep also posts blogs about fashion, outfits, and makeup.

Sandeep Molugu is known for his unique work and craft of perfection. For over ten years, he has been exemplifying his mastery through various projects. His stellar work proves his growth and demonstrates a person whom many admire!