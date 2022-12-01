Actor Ridham Jataniya Comes Together With Muskan Bamne For A Lovely Music Video, Tera Zikr. Teaser Out!!!

The
cool
breeze
of
the
winter
also
brings
the
warmth
of
love.
While
the
season
has
finally
rolled
in,
a
new
music
video,
too,
has
made
its
announcement!
Guess
what?
RJ
Production
has
finally
dropped
the
teaser
of
their
brand-new
music
video,
Tera
Zikr.
And
this
is
going
to
be
love-worthy.
Recently,
they
shared
the
poster
for
the
same
via
their
Instagram
which
made
the
netizens
go
crazy!
And
now
they've
shared
the
teaser,
which
is
out-of-the-world
amazing.
Through
the
teaser,
we
can
guess
that
Tera
Zikr
is
a
beautiful
love
story
with
a
roller
coaster
of
emotions.
We
see
heartbreak
as
well
as
romance.
So,
it
would
be
thrilling
to
discover
the
entire
story!
The
music
video
features
Anupama
fame
actress
Muskan
Bamne
and
youth
sensation
Ridham
Jataniya.
Aren't
you
excited
to
see
these
famous
television
faces
together?
Tera
Zikr
is
helmed
by
Aman
Kureshi
and
produced
by
RJ
Production
under
the
music
label
MJ
Music
Label.
The
video
is
in
the
melodious
voice
of
Altamash
Faridi,
and
the
music
is
by
Sunil
Devbanshi.
The
heart-touching
lyrics
are
penned
by
Shree
Sindhu.
If
you
haven't
seen
the
teaser
yet,
go
watch
it
now!!!
Tera
Zikr
will
be
released
on
December
4,
and
we
are
super
excited
about
it!
We
wish
the
entire
team
all
the
very
best
and
hope
that
this
music
video
is
a
chartbuster.