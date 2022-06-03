actor-vedang-raina-celebrates-his-22nd-birthday-with-team-archies-on-the-sets

Vedang Raina, Bollywood's new charming boy, is busy shooting his upcoming film, The Archies. The actor was glimpsed celebrating his birthday on the sets with other co-stars and the team. Archies fame turned 22 on June 2 and, not to mention, it's been pretty much memorable for him.

The photos of the celebration were posted by Vedang Raina on his Instagram, where we can see the jaw-dropping decoration in one picture and a cake in the other. He first posted a picture of a room that was jammed with balloons adhered to the wall and a Happy Birthday banner at the back. While the fairy candles and lights lit the room well, the cake at the centre completed the picture. While posting this picture on his Instagram stories, Vedang Raina wrote "22."

Promptly, he posted another picture that featured a beautiful cake with "Happy Birthday Reggie" written on it, which apparently is the character (Reggie Mantle) that Vedang is playing in The Archies. By taking a closer look at the picture, we realised that the cake is kept on the comic board, which we believe to be from The Archies. Truly, on Vedang Raina's this birthday, The Archies played a major role, didn't it?

The actor is building a strong female fan following with his good looks and charisma. Vedang will make his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside other star kids and rising actors like Suhana Khan, Agasta Nada, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Vedang Raina will essay the role of Reggie Mantle, a young, desirable boy who is also an athlete. The film is already all over the internet after the promo was dropped, and it will be released next year.

Besides being an actor, Vedang is also an outstanding vocalist. He has posted several videos singing songs, including "Khalid's Talk" and "The Weeknd's Earned It." This film is a big opening for Vedang Raina and we hope it brings him the desired success.