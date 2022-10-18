Actors And Artists Must Keep Experimenting In The Industry, Suggests Actor Mruga Umrania.*

_*The actress, who worked with big and small production houses, highlights how she takes inspiration from people around her, nature, and her hobbies.*_

It is said that in order to reach a certain prominent position for oneself in any industry today, people need to surrender to their dreams and give themselves to the vision they wish to work on, to up their game in their endeavours and ventures in their careers and lives. Experts across industries also speak about the toughness and the flexibility professionals need to imbibe to survive the storms in their industries and go ahead in creating flourishing careers for them. All of this seems easier said than implemented, especially in the world of films and entertainment, says actor Mruga Umrania, who has been there and done that.

Mruga Umrania, who has worked with big and small production houses so far in her career, with making her presence felt in films like Manto, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, directed by Nandita Das, and Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Puri Jagannadh says that along her journey, she realized how essential it is for actors to keep experimenting in their craft to not just earn meaty roles, but also make an impact with their performances. She believes the reason behind the appreciation she has garnered in her projects is that besides being honest in her craft, she never left a stone unturned in experimenting with her flow as an actor, taking inspiration from things and people around her, and bettering herself as an artist.

"To get into a role is a divine process that actors who are highly passionate about creating and living characters can only understand," says Mruga Umrania, who has also done various music videos and has worked even as a model. She further explains that actors, to better their craft, must focus on experimenting with their techniques while working on a project to challenge themselves and see how far they can go to make a character look believable.

For Mruga Umrania (@mrugaumrania), all of this has always remained a constant process where she has learned-unlearned things and has made sure to give her best in every project of hers.