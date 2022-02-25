Adah Sharma Reacts To Backlash On Her 'Who Wore It Better' Post Featuring Bappi Lahiri

Adah Sharma who is quite active on social media, recently found herself at the receiving end of the netizens' wrath when she took to her Facebook page to share a collage photo of her gold look with that of late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

On the left was a picture of Bappi Lahiri wearing his trademark gold jewellery and on the right was a picture of the Commando actress wearing multiple gold rings and chains. The caption for the post read, "Who wore it better?"

Adah Sharma Recalls The First Time She Saw Herself On Screen; 'I Didn't Really Connect With That Person'

Adah's post didn't go down well with many Facebook users who found it to be in a very bad taste. A user wrote, "Don't compare yourself with a legend just for 5 seconds of fame." Another comment read, "Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone's demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person."

Now while speaking with Koimoi.com, the 1920 actress has reacted to all the criticism and trolling over her post and blamed it on bad timing.

Ananya Panday On Bappi Lahiri: My Dad Always Credits Him For Giving Him His Career

Adah was quoted as saying, "The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28th March 2020. (She shared the link). The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week making the scheduled post ill-timed."

Known as the 'Disco King', Bappi Lahiri breathed his last owing to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea on February 15. He was 69. Speaking about Adah, the actress was last seen in the short film Chuha Billi.