Adipurush Co-Stars Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Dating Each Other? Source Calls These Rumours 'Nonsense'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Om Raut's epic mythological film Adipurush which also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Recently, reports about Prabhas and Kriti dating surfaced on social media.

Further, these rumours further gained more attention when Kriti dialled Prabhas during the game round on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7.

The grapevine was abuzz with talks that the duo spent most of their time together on the sets of Adipurush. It was being speculated that they have strong feelings for each other, and only want it to get processed naturally and not in a rush.

However, a source close to Prabhas and Kriti has rubbished these dating rumours and clarified that the two stars are not romantically involved.

The source told ETimes, "Dono ke beech kuch bhi nahi chal raha. The fact that they haven't said anything about this so far is because they know that the Internet is known to be full of stories which are untrue. And yes, the Kriti-Prabhas pyaar one is definitely one such."

"Kriti and Prabhas must be chuckling away. The reports hinting that they are having an affair are nonsense," the tabloid quoted the source as saying.

Previously, in an interview with a leading portal, Kriti Sanon had said that she would love to work with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas again. She had revealed that she had a great time working with him and added, "I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

Adipurush is Om Raut's second directorial venture after the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles.