Reviewing Avatar 2 Misfires For Om Raut, Users TROLL Him Saying, ‘Syd Ab VFX Ka Mtlb Samjh Aa Gya Hoga'

Filmmaker James Cameron's highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water is finally releasing tomorrow, December 16. As everybody awaits to witness Cameron's greatest epic adventure saga on the silver screen, Bollywood is already raving about it. A special screening of Avatar 2 was held in Mumbai, which was attended by notable Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Bobby Deol, as well as directors like Madhur Bhandarkar, R Balki, and Kabir Khan, were spotted at the film's screening.

Bollywood seems to be highly impressed by James Cameron's Avatar sequel and was seen praising the upcoming Hollywood flick. Soon after the screening, everyone was seen praising the epic film. Amid the film's admirers, Adipurush director Om Raut was seen sharing his experience of watching Avatar 2. A short video clip shared by 20th Century Fox on YouTube showed Om giving his review of the film.

Here's What Om Raut said about Avatar 2

"I think it's a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D," said Om Raut. Other directors who attended the screening, including Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, called it a "visual treat." On the other hand, Atrangi Re director Anand L Rai said, "Thank you James Cameron for making this brilliant experience," while Kabir Khan called Avatar 2 a "spectacular film."

Meanwhile, soon netizens flocked to the comment section of the video and started trolling Om Raut for reviewing Avatar 2. For the uninitiated, the teaser for the Tanhaji-fame director's upcoming epic saga Adipurush was released a few weeks ago, and it drew a lot of criticism from the audience. Adipurush got a negative response from the audience.

Adipurush's introductory teaser presented a glimpse of its main characters-Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-that miffed off netizens. Many people described the film's visual effects as eerie and bizarre, while some social media users were upset with the portrayal of Ramayan's characters and accused the filmmakers of offending religious sentiments.

Coming back to Om Raut's Avatar 2's review, users found it to be funny. One user stated that Avatar 2 could be the reason behind Adipurush's reshoot. "The reason why om started to reshoot Adipursh." Another wrote, "seeing om raut saying its visuals are mind blowing makes me cry." One user commented, "seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word "3D" gave me laugh. Looks like he learnt what a movie specifically made to watch in "3D" actually means." Another netizens said, "If OM watch this masterpiece..then he's gonna delay adipurush for straight next 3 years until 2026."

Further, some said Om Raut must have understood what VFX is after watching Avatar 2. "I think om rauts appreciation is the best review this movie can ever achieve," one stated. "Now Om Raut should learn how to make a larger than life film," wrote one user, while another comment read, "Hope Om raut understands difference between cartoon and VFX, one user said, "Om Rao ko syd ab VFX ka mtlb samjh aa gya hoga". "Hope after watching this movie Om Raut would understand what type of visuals Adipurush needs," stated another user.

Earlier, Adipursuh's release was fixed for January 11, 2023; however, after the backlash, the film's release has been pushed to June next year as the makers have decided to rework the film's special effects.