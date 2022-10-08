Adipurush Makers Planning To Modify The Film's VFX After Receiving Flak For Teaser? Here's What We Know

Ever since the makers of Adipurush dropped the first teaser, the film has become the talk of the town. The 1.46-minute sneak-peek of the Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer drew sharp criticism for its VFX with some even terming it as a 'cartoon' film.

A section of the internet even complained that Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh (Ravana) resembled a Mughal warrior. After receiving this negative feedback, are the makers planning to change the VFX? Well, it seems like that isn't the case.

As per a report in India Today, a source informed them that the makers have no such intention as they have received a positive response for the film's 3D teaser.

"They have taken feedback to the teaser, however, no changes will be made. The feedback to the 3D teaser has been positive, hence they plan to keep the same visuals," the source informed the tabloid.

If the buzz is to be believed, Prabhas' Adipurush has been made on a budget of over Rs 400 Crore, most of which has been spent on its visual effects.

Earlier at the preview screening of the film's 3D teaser, director Om Raut had said that he is disheartened by the reaction to the 2D teaser.

He told reporters, "I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can't bring it down to a mobile phone, that's an environment I can't control. If given a choice, I had never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Om Raut's Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023.