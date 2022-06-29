Adipurush: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon's Chemistry Has Translated Beautifully On Screen; Source Spills The Beans

The
Indian
cinema
is
all
set
to
see
a
plethora
of
big
budget
films
releasing
next
year
showcasing
some
really
exciting
new
pairings
as
well,
case
in
point,
the
Prabhas
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
and
Om
Raut
directorial,
Adipurush.
While
we
hoped
that
extremely
power
packed
performers
like
Kriti
and
Prabhas
sharing
screen
together
would
definitely
be
a
treat
for
all
fans
and
also
romance
lovers,
a
source
close
to
the
film
has
confirmed
the
same.
A
source
close
to
the
film
who
has
seen
some
bits
and
pieces
of
it,
shares,
"Last
week,
the
entire
cast
and
film
team
had
gotten
together
at
director
Om
Raut's
house
to
celebrate
what
they
have
achieved
till
now
and
to
see
how
the
film
is
shaping
up.
They
also
watched
some
of
Kriti
and
Prabhas'
scenes,
which
have
turned
out
very
well.
The
chemistry
between
them
has
translated
beautifully,
they
just
make
for
a
fabulous
pair
on
screen."
Adipurush
is
all
set
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
12th
of
January,
2023.