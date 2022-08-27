Aditya Chopra Opens Up On How He Reimagined DDLJ As A Broadway Musical

It's already out that ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra is all set to adapt one of his iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) with American actor Austin Colby and Shoba Narayan reprising Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran respectively.

In his recent statement, the Dhoom producer opened up on how he conceived the idea for this broadway-bound musical titled Come Fall In Love. He said that his upcoming broadway musical is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that's getting polarised by the minute. He said that Come Fall In Love is about the celebration of love and how it can unify people, cultures and break down all barriers.

Aditya revealed that before DDLJ came into being, his original idea of the story was that of a white man falling in love with an "Indian Simran." He said that his main motivation back then was to present Indian culture and values to a global audience.

"Years later, as I reimagine the story as a Broadway musical, my mainstay is still the same, showcasing Indian culture to a world audience. And the most powerful way to depict a country's culture and values is to see it from the perspective of someone who does not belong to the same culture. That is the starting point of Come Fall In Love, the story of Indian Simran, her culture and heritage through the eyes of American Roger," Chopra said in his statement.

He continued, "Come Fall In Love is the story of Simran, an Indian American. She is at the center of the musical's story, as she struggles to balance her love for Indian tradition and her family with her love for Roger. He is a white American man who falls madly in love with Simran, and then falls in love with her culture and her country. He aspires towards India and finds a new version of himself in India's energy, values and way of life."

Aditya further clarified that that he wasn't going to direct DDLJ, also directed by him, on Broadway and what excited him the most was how it can be adapted to today's time to send a deeper message to audiences.

Amid all the flak over casting Austin Colby as the male lead, Aditya said, "For me, Austin Colby as Roger and Shoba Narayan as Simran are the perfect vehicles to drive home this message of cultural unification in a fragmented world. They are joined by a cast, crew and creative team that represents all the extraordinary talent Indian cinema and Broadway have to offer. The representation and artistry of India reverberates through every part of this production. Come Fall In Love is not only my heartfelt vision of 'love in every color', as the musical's finale puts it, but a celebration of joy, togetherness and inclusivity in a divisive and a growingly toxic world of intolerance."

He called the broadway music a 'love letter' to India and the heritage that Indians carry with them wherever they may be. He said that he has departed from some aspects of the film that fans revere in making a new DDLJ for a new moment and a new audience. He added that he believes that the heart of Come Fall In Love beats with everything that is essential in DDLJ even as it speaks, sings and dances to this moment, in a different place and time, with hope, optimism and love."

Chopra said that while DDLJ has a special place in the hearts of all Indians, he hopes that every Indian is proud that an adaptation of the cult classic film is Broadway-bound.

Come Fall In Love is set to premiere at The Old Globe, San Diego on September 14.