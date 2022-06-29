Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Sadak 2 Failure, Says It Did Not Deter Him

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Aditya was asked if he feels deterred when his films fail to woo the audience, the actor said that he believes, it's a part and parcel of industry hence, flops don't deter him.

Aditya told Bollywood Bubble, "My perception of my work in the industry changed zero nothing, nothing changed that's just part of films. Some films do well some films don't do well. I was happy with the way that the films were received, I think people seem to have liked Ludo for different reasons and Malang for different reasons."

He further said that he doesn't try to delve into what worked and what didn't work, as he feels one has to just keep moving.

"But the perception of my work, I guess, honestly, when a film doesn't do well or when a film does well you do gain some perspective and maybe some insight but that happens with every film so 2020 wasn't an exception in that," said Kapur.

When asked about Sadak 2 failure, he said that for him, the experience of shooting the film was memorable, and he finds himself so honoured and lucky to have been directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

"He is an amazing man so I just had a great time shooting that film," added the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor.

In the same interview, Aditya also opened up about being compared to Tiger Shroff for doing high-octane action sequences in Om: The Battle Within , and said that he it is flattering to him to get compared to people who are so amazing at what they do.