Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Did Not Have A Bachelor Party, Says ‘I'm Still Waiting'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised the film fraternity and fans with a low key wedding. The wedding celebrations took place in the presence of only family members and close friends in Ranbir's Mumbai home, Vastu. While reports speculated Ranbir hosting a bachelor party before tying the knot, Aditya Roy Kapur has now revealed that no such party took place.

Aditya Roy Kapur who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming action film Om: The Battle Within, has begun the film's promotions. The actor is all set to make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Sanjana Sanghi and producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan.

During the interaction with Kapil, the host reminded the audience that Ranbir once had revealed that the three people he would invite to his bachelor party included Aditya Roy Kapur. He then asked the actor if he was in fact invited, to which Aditya revealed, "Hua hi nahi party, I'm still waiting."

Take a look at the episode promo,

Notably, Aditya and Ranbir shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Ranbir had also named Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan as the other actors he would invite to his bachelor party during a Koffee with Karan appearance.

While the bachelor party did not take place, Aditya was seen at the post-wedding celebration hosted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at their residence in Bandra. It was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others.