Adnan Sami Writes 'Alvida' After Deleting All Posts From Instagram; Fans Get Concerned

Popular singer Adnan Sami has grabbed eyeballs today for an unusual reason. In a shocking turn of events, he has deleted all the pictures and videos from his Instagram account. Well, that's not all. He has further posted a video which reads 'ALVIDA' (goodbye).

Adnan's cryptic message has left his fans shocked and perplexed. An Instagram user wrote, "Are u okay sir😢." Another comment read, "Whatt??? Are you okay?" On the other hand, some speculated that the video might be an announcement of his upcoming song.

A netizen wrote, "Ye gana aa raha hai (Is this your upcoming song)?" "What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?," another user commented on his post.

Have a look at Adnan Sami's post.

Last month, the 50-year-old singer had taken internet by storm when he had posted pictures of himself from his trip to Maldives. They couldn't stop gushing over his drastic transformation. He had also posted pictures of his wife and daughter chilling in a pool.

Adnan Sami who hails from Pakistan, acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He was granted citizenship under Section 6 (I) of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 under the category "citizenship by naturalisation." In 2020, he received Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sami had talked about his life amid the pandemic and said that it has taught everyone the value of human life. "I am seeing life in a very different way now, as opposed to how I used to a couple of years ago. I have a new found respect for life and I plan on living it to the fullest," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Adnan Sami is known for his music videos like 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milo', Lift Karaa De' to name a few. He has also crooned songs for Bollywood films like Saathiya, Aitraaz, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211 and many others.