After Annu Kapoor, Hansal Mehta Reveals He Too Was Robbed In France; ‘You Feel Terribly Violated'

Annu Kapoor recently took to his Instagram account to warn fans about travelling to France. The actor-singer who is currently on a trip across Europe revealed that he was robbed at a station near Paris. Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has also revealed that he went through a similar ordeal when travelling with his family.

Hansal took to his Twitter account and revealed, "Saw a video of Annu Kapoor sir who was looted in France of his valuables and belongings. Had a similar experience at the Louvre Museum where my wallet was picked and I was literally stranded without cash, debit or credit cards. More than anything else you feel terribly violated."

He went to reveal he was travelling with his little daughter when the incident took place. He frantically called his wife to pick them up since they has no means to pay for their trip back to the hotel. He added, "Rest of the trip, a family vacation was ruined because of the anxiety and inconvenience caused by this theft. The cards were blocked."

Mehta further wrote, "And totally worthless/useless to the thief. There was hardly any cash. Moral of the story: When in France beware of being robbed like this. India is often unnecessarily maligned."

Annu Kapoor in his post had revealed they stole everything from credit cards to cash in franc and euros and his iPad. He added, "Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has befallen me, thank God, I at least had my passport."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal Mehta recently announced Scam 2003: The Telgi Story set to be led by theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar. Mehta will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani. He also announced a series based on RK Yadav's book Mission R&AW as well as Netflix show Scoop, inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.