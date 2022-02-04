    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Becoming 'Rinku' And 'Mukku', Sara Ali Khan Now Gets Ready For 'Soumya', Watch Her Latest Reel!

      By
      |

      In the career span of 3 years, actress Sara Ali Khan has embodied a variety of characters which have stayed in the hearts and minds of the audiences. Today, the actor took to her social media as she went down the memory lane, reminiscing her characters.

      In the caption, she wrote, "What's my name? 💁🏻‍♀️
      That's a fun game
      #SarakaSaraReels
      #ThrowbackWaleFeels"

      Check out Sara Ali Khan's reel here:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

      After Becoming Rinku And Mukku, Sara Ali Khan Now Gets Ready For Soumya, Watch Her Latest Reel!

      Sara Ali Khan Holidays With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan In Kashmir, Enjoys Snow Jet SkiingSara Ali Khan Holidays With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan In Kashmir, Enjoys Snow Jet Skiing

      Vicky Kaushal Calls Sara Ali Khan 'All Things Amaze'; Fans Say 'Excited To See Them Together'Vicky Kaushal Calls Sara Ali Khan 'All Things Amaze'; Fans Say 'Excited To See Them Together'

      A new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Starting from 'Mukku', Sara ended the reel with her recent character 'Rinku' from Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re and also added that she's now getting ready to become 'Soumya', from Laxman Utekar's next.

      Sara is currently riding the high horse with the success of Atrangi re. She also has Laxman Utekar's next and Gaslight in her kitty.

      Comments
      Read more about: sara ali khan atrangi re
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X