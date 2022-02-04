After Becoming 'Rinku' And 'Mukku', Sara Ali Khan Now Gets Ready For 'Soumya', Watch Her Latest Reel!

In the career span of 3 years, actress Sara Ali Khan has embodied a variety of characters which have stayed in the hearts and minds of the audiences. Today, the actor took to her social media as she went down the memory lane, reminiscing her characters.

In the caption, she wrote, "What's my name? 💁🏻‍♀️

That's a fun game

#SarakaSaraReels

#ThrowbackWaleFeels"

Check out Sara Ali Khan's reel here:

A new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Starting from 'Mukku', Sara ended the reel with her recent character 'Rinku' from Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re and also added that she's now getting ready to become 'Soumya', from Laxman Utekar's next.

Sara is currently riding the high horse with the success of Atrangi re. She also has Laxman Utekar's next and Gaslight in her kitty.