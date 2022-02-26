After Praises For Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone Heads To Bangalore To Celebrate With Her Family

With her recent film, 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone once again has cemented her position as not just the Hindi film industry's most popular leading lady but also one who isn't afraid to experiment and dabble in different genres.

Her nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra's coming-of-age film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. She stood out and stole the show with several stating that no one could have played the character the way she did.

Deepika finally took a breather and left for Bangalore which is her hometown to celebrate the success of the film and the phenomenal reactions with her family as they reside there. The star will be in the city over the weekend and gets back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film commitments and other work commitments.

Possibly her most raw, real, and relatable character, Deepika Padukone went out on a limb for Gehraiyaan's Alisha, embracing her beauty and flaws with equal ease.

While she has been inundated with calls ever since the film, the superstar mentioned that the most touching feedback came from her family, given that the subject of anxiety and mental health was an extremely personal one.