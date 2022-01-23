After Priyanka-Nick Welcome Their Baby, Taslima Nasreen Makes Controversial Comments On Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the popular star couple announced the arrival of their baby through surrogacy, recently. The renowned celebs of both Hollywood and Bollywood have been showering Priyanka and Nick with congratulatory messages on the arrival of their first child. However, writer Taslima Nasreen has taken an indirect dig at the couple's choice, thus sparking controversy.

"Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego," wrote Taslima Nasreen on her Twitter post.

"How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?," the writer added. However, Taslima Nasreen's comments have not gone well with the netizens, thus leading to a social media outrage.

Both the fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as well as others, have been bashing Taslima Nasreen for referring to babies as 'ready-made'. Some even pointed out that according to the writer's logic, father couldn't be connected to the babies as well as they don't experience birth. The netizens are currently demanding Taslima's apology over the outrageous comments.