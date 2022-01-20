Ahan Shetty Didn't Like Father's Villainous Role In Main Hoon Na, Says He Thought 'Why Did He Do This?'

Ahan Shetty who debuted with Tadap recently opened up about the film, wanting to become an actor and his father Suniel Shetty being his support system. Ahan revealed that while acting wasn't his first choice he fell in love with acting after joining drama school.

What he was interested in first was joining the armed forces. He told Etimes, "Actually, when I was in school, up until sixth grade when I started theatre in school, I wanted to join the army. I was obsessed with the army, so that was my dream, to join the Indian armed forces. But then I started drama in school and fell in love with it and subconsciously."

He added that his dad being an actor also contributed to his love for the industry. "I was like, 'Maybe this is something I can get into professionally later on in life'. And then I started training towards becoming an actor instead," he added.

Talking about joining the industry as an well-established actor's son, Ahan said he didn't let the noise around nepotism get to him. He said, "When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism, my father is an actor, I wanted to become an actor and I became an actor. But at the same time, it's about whether you deserve to be here."

Sharing an opinion similar to his father, he added, "You have to prove that you have to be here and hopefully, I have proved that with my film. Seeing the love and appreciation that I received, I feel like maybe I proved that I belong here. But I'm not scared of the word nepotism. I feel like it exists in every field. I accept it."

The Tadap star revealed that his father has always been a a big support system for him. "But I feel like both of us have our own journeys. I think back then, actors used to film 5-6 movies at a time. Now for me, I got to focus on one film and I gave my 100% to that one film."

Talking about his father's career, Ahan also revealed he once walked out off a set because he didn't like his father's role. He told the portal, "I think, when I walked out of 'Main Hoon Na' being so young, I was very young then. I was like, 'Why did he do this?' I looked at him very differently. But when it comes to a film as a whole and his character, it was fantastic and I thought his performance was brilliant."

On the work front, Ahan reporteldy has since signed a multi-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. However, the number of films and the release timeline is yet to be made public.