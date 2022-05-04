Ahan Shetty On Reports Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding: Engagement Bhi Nahi Hui Hai

While Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are yet to announce their relationship in public, their love-dovey posts and banter on social media have a different story to tell! Amid this, recently, there are reports floating in the media that the rumoured lovebirds are planning to get hitched this year.

A leading publication had quoted a source close to the Shettys revealing that the preparations for Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding have already began. It was even reported that the couple will tie the knot in a south Indian wedding ceremony as both Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and her beau hail from Mangalore.

However, in a new interview with a leading tabloid, Athiya's brother and actor Ahan have refuted these reports and said that no such celebration is in the pipeline.

Ahan was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

He further added, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

Following his father and sister's footsteps, Ahan made his debut in Bollywood with Milan Luthria's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria last year. He is yet to announce his second project.