Ahan Shetty Reacts To Salman Khan Kissing Tadap Poster At Film's Premiere; 'It's A Dream Come True'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan made his debut in Bollywood with Milan Luthria's Tadap last year. The film was a remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Rajput's Telugu hit RX 100. The film's premiere was attended by superstar Salman Khan.

At the event, Salman had walked up towards the film's big poster and kissed it. Ahan's father Suniel was touched by the gesture and had immediately rushed to give him a hug. The video of this incident had gone viral on social media in no time.

Ahan in his recent tete-a-tete with a news portal opened up on Salman's gesture and called it a 'dream come true' for him.

Pinkvilla quoted the young actor as saying, "I have looked upto Salman sir since I was a kid - I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true." He further revealed that Salman gave him blessings.

"He gave me the blessings and I still can't believe it," Ahan was quoted as saying by the portal.

In the same interview, the actor revealed that he has signed a multi-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner.

Meanwhile recently, there was a hot buzz in the town that Ahan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3. Reacting to these reports, he said, "There's a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think, second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about."