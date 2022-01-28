Ahan Shetty Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Tania Shroff; Says 'Right Now, My Main Focus Is My Work'

Recently the tinsel town was abuzz with rumours that Ahan Shetty is all set to get hitched to his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff this year. After the actor's father Suniel Shetty quashed these speculations in a tweet, Ahan too addressed these reports in his latest chat with a leading tabloid.

The actor said that currently, his main focus is work and also revealed that he is working towards his second film. "Right now, my main focus is my work, and I'm working towards my second film. When I feel like I need to say something about my personal life, I'm not going to hide it," Ahan told Hindustan Times.

On being asked if the constant spotlight on his personal life bothers him, Ahan replied, "No, because it's something I brought into light. I don't hide anything from anyone; I've been very honest. Having said that, sometimes, it's not fair that such articles come out, but you can't really control that."

Ahan further said these speculations have never affected his equation with his girlfriend Tania Shroff and added, "We know and understand each other and what we mean to each other. If a third person says something and that affects us, then we've to question the relationship, which we never have. We're very comfortable with one another. Communication, I believe, is the most important aspect in a relationship."

Ahan made his acting debut last year with Milan Luthria's Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. Speaking about how his family reacted to his debut movie, he revealed, "My family was really happy and proud of me. They've seen the work I've put in over the past few years. They were elated to finally see everything coming together, and the love and appreciation I received from everyone."

The actor further said that he likes to challenge himself because it makes him feel uncomfortable and added that he wants to push himself a little more with each film. "I don't want to be content and happy. I want to give 150% to everything I do and maybe, 10-15 years down the line, I may tell myself that I've arrived," Ahan signed off.