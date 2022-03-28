Ahan Shetty Reveals Why He Doesn't Want Dad Suniel Shetty To Produce A Film For Him

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with Milan Luthria's Tadap instead of getting his actor-father to launch him in the industry. In his recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actor said that he insists that he does not want his dad to produce a film for him in the early years of his career.

Ahan told Hindustan Times that he wants to carve a niche for himself on the basis of his own merit and doesn't want to put any kind of pressure on his actor-father.

The actor told the tabloid, "I don't think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don't want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred."

At the same time, Ahan also added that he is looking forward to team up with his father someday in the latter stages of his career.

"In the future, if my father wants to be a producer on a film I'm working on, I would love that. But at this moment it's best that my family doesn't get involved in what I'm doing," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Ahan further said that while he seeks his father and sister Athiya Shetty's creative inputs, films don't form a big part of the conversation at his home. He was quoted as saying, "I go to them with scripts since they're in the same fraternity as me. But, that's not the only thing we talk about. In fact, we try to talk about the film industry as less as possible. It's important for us to not bring work home."

Speaking about Ahan's debut film Tadap, the film was a remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Ghosh's Telugu flick RX 100. The Milan Luthria directorial starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead.